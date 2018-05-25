Siraj ul Haq greets FATA people for merger with KP

ISLAMABAD : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has greeted the people of tribal areas and their leadership on the passage of the Bill for the merger of FATA with Khyber P. in the Senate with majority.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament house, he said that the people of FATA had been rewarded for their immense love for Islam. He stressed upon the federal government to announce special packages for the restoration of basic infrastructure and the provision of facilities of education, health and employment to the people to bring the tribal areas at par with the rest of the country.

Sirajul Haq said that although the FATA people had been freed from the oppressive FCR for good, they would benefit from this change only when the authorities gave due attention to the uplift of the area and the welfare of its people. He said that the educational institutions, hospitals and roads needed to be repair and reconstructed at a fast speed and the shelter-less people should get houses. Similarly, he said, lakhs of the tribal youth needed jobs.

Sirjaul Haq noted that the JI was the first to start the campaign for the abolition of the FCR and in this endeavour, JI workers and leaders were even sent to jail as the Political agents tried to cow down them by every means.

He said that by the Grace of Allah, the JI workers and leaders had been successful in this struggle and they had won respect among the people.

He was sure that the forty million people of Khyber P including tribal areas would prove a great strength for the religious forces of the country.