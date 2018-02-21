Sirajuddin Aziz elevated to CEO Group Financial Institutions, Habib Bank AG Zurich

Observer Report

Karachi

Sirajuddin Aziz has been elevated as the CEO Group Financial Institutions, along with being entrusted with other responsibilities, in Habib Bank AG Zurich Group. Aziz has served as the President & CEO of HabibMetro Bank since 2012.

In his tenure at the helm of the organization, the Bank grew manifold, organically, with its branch outreach increasing from 163 branches in 24 cities in 2012 to 320 branches in 94 cities at the end of 2017.

During this period, the Bank’s deposit base also amplified significantly; increasing from Rs. 185 billion in 2012 to Rs. 518.3 billion in 2017, while the quantum of trade business exhibited an augmentation as well.

In a meeting of the Board of Directors, where the decision was announced, Aziz stated, ‘My journey of the last six-plus years with the Bank has been an immensely rewarding and motivating experience, by the Grace of Allah. In this duration, my very close team of colleagues and associates has not only given me their best towards surpassing significant corporate milestones, we have also formed personal bonds that I will cherish hereafter. I leave HabibMetro Bank at a juncture from where I am positive it will climb to greater orbits of success.’

Before joining HabibMetro Bank, Mr. Aziz served as the COO/CEO of Bank Afalah from 2006 till 2012.

He has worked in various positions in Pakistan, China, Hong Kong, UK, Nigeria and the UAE for over 25 years.

Mr. Aziz will be succeeded by Mr. Mohsin Nathani as the President & CEO of HabibMetro Bank. Nathani is a seasoned corporate banker with over 25 years of banking experience, covering Asia (East & South-East), Middle East and Levant regions. He was the CEO of Standard Chartered Pakistan before moving to Standard Chartered PLC, UAE as CEO.