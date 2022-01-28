Siraj welcomes agreement over LG issue

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has welcomed the agreement between the JI Karachi chapter and Sindh government over the local government issue.

Both sides signed the agreement on Thursday late night as the JI announced to end the 29 days sit-in in front of Sindh Assembly following the PPP assurance to take back the recently adopted act of local bodies and amend it according to the demands of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah on Friday, he said, “I congratulate JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, leaders, workers of JI and people of Karachi for winning the case of residents of the port city.”

Questioning the absence of opposition members from the critical session of the Senate, Sirajul Haq held both treasury and opposition sides responsible for pushing the country to the slavery of the IMF.

He said the main opposition parties provided an easy walkthrough to the government on every important occasion.

The Jamaat-e-Islami believed, he said, the three parties (the PTI, the PML-N and the PPP) played friendly matches throughout .