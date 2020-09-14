Siraj warns of surge in crimes

Our Correspondent

Buner

The Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq has warned against a rise in crimial incidents in the coming days due to a deteriorating law and order situation in the country. Talking to media persons after inaugurating a free school and shelter house for needy and deserving students here on Monday, he said the bad governance and incapable rulers were directly responsible for the destruction of the institutions and different sectors. The JI charity Al-Khidmat Foundation is patronizing the project in the district. Sirajul Haq said, “I fear law and order situation will further worsen in coming days due to helplessness and failure of the incapable rulers.” He demanded exemplary punishments for the criminals involved in the heinous crimes, saying no one would have thought to commit a crime like that happened on motorways if authorities hanged some beasts involved in these crimes publically. The JI chief said providing protection to the people should be utmost priority of the government but rulers had never paid attention to this matter for decades. He said a law of jungle prevailed in the country and powerful people were not responsible before law.