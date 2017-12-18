Siraj urges Muslim Ummah to introduce Islamic force, currency

Karachi

In a show of solidarity with Palestinian people and a protest against the United States move to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital, a large number of Karachiites participated in the Jamaat-e-Islami million march, here on Sunday.

Score of people from all walks of life participated in the march. Protesters carrying placards and banners chanted slogans against the US. Workers and leaders of several other religions and political parties also participated in the march.

Addressing the crowd at Karachi’s University Road, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan chief Senator Sirajul Haq has urged the Muslim Umma to introduce an Islamic currency and Islamic force to ensure the liberty of Palestine, Kashmir, as well as the Muslim block of the world.

He was optimistic that the year 2018 would be the year of Palestine’s freedom. He also assured the participants of the march that the upcoming year would witness a peaceful Islamic revolution in Pakistan. He also assured them that Kashmir will also be freed in the year 2018.

The JI leader also said that the rulers of Muslim countries are ignorant and practically in a state of sleep but the Muslim populaces are awake.

He assured the Palestinian Mujahedeen of the full support of Muslims from across the world. He added that the JI’s struggle will continue on till the withdrawal of the US decision.

Haq also demanded of the Organization of Islamic Countries to establish a support fund for Palestinian resistance against Israel. He also proposed a joint military of Muslim countries to defend the collective interests of Muslim Umma.

He also proposed a joint currency of Muslim countries so as to strengthen the economic defense of Muslim countries.

The JI leader also condemned the suicide attack at a church in Quetta early in the day. He said he believes that India was behind such type of attacks in Pakistan. He further said that India and Israel have joined hands against the Muslim Umma in general and Pakistan in particular.

He stressed the need of unity among the Muslim Umma. The JI leader was of the view that Jihad is the only way for the survival of the Umma. He vowed that Jihad will remain continue despite all the attempts of some international powers to bring a bad name to Jihad.

We believe that the struggle of Palestinian Mujahedeen against Israel is Jihad and we support this Jehad.

urged the Muslim world to expel the US envoys from their Countries in protest against the US move to recognize Jursalem as Israeli capital against all international laws.

He also asked the Muslim leaders to adopt a strong stance against the US and Israel particularly in connection with the issue of Jursalem.

Haq also demanded of the coalition forces of Muslim countries led by Saudi Arabia to describe it’s position on the Jursalem issue.

JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman also addressed the march and said that the people of Karachi have come forward to express solidarity with Palestinian people and Mujahedeen.

He further said that the march demands of the government to play its due role in connection with the issue.

Milli muslim league vice president Dr Muzammil Iqbal hasmi also addressed the million march.—SABAH