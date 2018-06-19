Siraj urges govt, EC to clear clouds of uncertainty regarding polls

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has called upon the care taker government and the Election Commission to clear the clouds of uncertainty regarding the elections which were hovering around despite the announcement of the elections schedule.

Talking tote media after the Eid prayers at the Mansoora mosque, he said the people were still doubtful about the elections and if the care taker rulers and the Election Commission did not take them into confidence, the people would be not be sure even on the 24th of July that the polls were being held the next day.

He also stressed upon the Election Commission to enforce the electoral laws and the code of conduct about elections and debar all those who did not fulfill the conditions laid down under article 62 and 63 of the constitution otherwise thugs and plunderers would once again make their way to the assemblies.

The JI chief urged the masses to support the MMA for the enforcement of the Nizam e Mustafa and added that remaining neutral in the contest between the forces of truth and falsehood was inviting destruction. He said there was no greater virtue than striving for the supremacy of Din.

Sirajul Haq expressed deep grief over the conditions prevailing in the Muslim world. He said the Muslim Ummah was practically a slave as the US was patronizing the evil forces while the Muslim rulers were in the grip of the US.

The decisions of the Muslim world were being made in Washington and New York and not in Makkah and Madina. The US had massacred lakhs of the people in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria and occupied their resources. The US had pushed the world to the brink of another major war by shifting its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The US was backing India and Israel due to which the UN was unable to resolve the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.—INP