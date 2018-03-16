Siraj urges EC to expose elements involved in horse trading in Senate elections

LOWER DIR : Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has called upon the Election Commission (EC) to expose the elements indulging in horse trading in the Senate elections.

Talking to the media person after addressing the Friday congregation at Timergara, district Lower Dir, Sirajul Haq said that the Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA) had been revived and the schedule of the country wide tour of its central leaders would be announced after the formation of the central body. He said that every effort was being made to ensure that the parties believing in Islam and the Pakistan ideology were not divided.

He said that the masses had experienced martial laws and civil dictatorships for the last seventy years. He said that every government, after coming into power, had made tall promises and claims of public service but the problems of the people continued to increase. He said that neither the problems of individuals were solved nor their collective worries were mitigated. He said the country’s politics was in the hand maid of feudal lords, vaderas and capitalists who were least bothered about the common man’s problems.

Sirajul Haq said that enemy had thrust a cultural war upon the nation. Having taken politics, economy and the education system in their control, the enemy was patronizing secular and liberal elements in a bid to deprive the nation of its ideology. He said that the patriotic and Islam loving forces would have to come forward to safeguard the Islamic identity of Pakistan and also to solve the problems of the facing the nation and the country.

He said the JI considered politics as a form of worship and it believed in the politics of the Holy Prophet, aiming at the propagation of the good and the prohibition of evil.

Sirajul Haq further said that every new born child of the country was under heavy debt but so far the loans secured by the IMF and the World Bank had never been audited nor anybody knew where all these loans were being spent. He said it was time that the tools of international establishment were stooped from coming into power again through the vote.

