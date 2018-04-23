Siraj-ul-Haq voted for Sanjrani on ‘order from top’: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq voted for Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate Chairman on order from top.

Responding to recent statement of Siraj-ul-Haq, Nawaz Sharif said that no one can hide the truth and that his statement should be pondered over.

Former PM also lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and said that on whose orders he gave vote in Senate. He also challenged Imran Khan to tell about stamping ‘Teer’.

He also appealed the nation to pray for his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz who is undergoing treatment of cancer in London. He said that they didn’t get much time to spend with Kulsoom Nawaz as they had to return Pakistan.

On the other hand, former both accused reached Islamabad from London in the wee hours of Monday after the court rejected their exemption from hearing pleas and directed to attend the proceedings.

Orignally published by INP