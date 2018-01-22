Siraj-ul-Haq seeks harsher punishment for SSP Rao Anwar

Staff Reporter

Appearing discontented over departmental action against SSP Rao Anwar, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Siraj-ul-Haq on Sunday said the justice to the family of slain youth from South Waziristan couldn’t be done with mere transfers and suspensions orders.

Addressing a press conference outside the residence of Naqeebullah here, the JI chief said the senior cop has been involved in numerous ‘fake’ encounters. “424 people have been killed in 118 encounters in Karachi over past few months,” he claimed.

Calling upon the provincial government to pay its due heed in Naqeebullah’s murder, Haq demanded strict punishment to Anwar for a coldblooded murder of “guiltless labourer”. “Murder, rapes are taking place across country but encounters in Karachi are astonishing,” he noted.

On the occasion, he announced a grand jirga (public meeting) on January 31. “We give 10-day time to Sindh govt for action against the SSP responsible for killings of ‘guiltless people’,” he said.