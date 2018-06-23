Siraj ul Haq declares assets worth Rs2.9 million

PESHAWAR : Unlike the heads of other political parties who have declared massive assets, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Sirajul Haq declared the total value of his assets at Rs2.9 million.

According to the statement of assets he annexed with his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the JI chief has four tola gold and shares in 12 kanals of land and a private school.

He has more than Rs1.8 million in his three bank accounts and has no personal car, nor has any properties outside Pakistan.

According to the JI chief’s papers, he has never been loan/debt defaulter.

A day earlier, Sirajul Haq taunted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for declaring what he said less than the actual value of his Bilawal House Karachi, offering Rs5 million against the declared value of Rs3 million to buy it.

He said if the Bilawal House’s value is Rs3 million he is willing to purchase it for Rs5 million and said he will establish an orphanage there