Siraj for oath from Senators, party heads they hadn’t indulge in horse trading

PESHAWAR : Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has called upon the Supreme Court (SC) to seek an oath from the newly elected Senators as well as head of all political parties including Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan that they had not indulged in horse trading in the Senate elections.

Talking to the media after presiding over a meeting of the JI provincial advisory council in Peshawar, Sirajul Haq said it was an irony that our police laid hands on poor taxi drivers but spared those indulging in corruption of billions. He said that Pakistan could not be put on the path of progress and prosperity unless and until it had honest and revolutionary leadership.

He said that besides financial corruption, there was also moral corruption in the country as tales about the corruption of political leaders were around. He questioned what action had been taken against those indulging in horse trading in the Senate election.

The JI Chief said that according to the World Bank survey, the Khyber P. was the poorest province in the country. He said that the generation of electricity in the province was more than its demand yet there was darkness all around the province and the Federal government was a total failure.

Sirajul Haq said there were vast reserves of oil and gas in the province but these were not being explored. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had offered greatest sacrifices in the US war on terror but nobody had acknowledged that.

The JI chief said that the government was making a mockery of the constitution by not holding the National Financial Commission meeting.

