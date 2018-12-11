Siraj lauds PM for taking business community’s input

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chairman Businessman Group (BMG) & Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli, who led a KCCI’s delegation at Sunday’s meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Governor House, appreciated the Prime Minister for taking business and industrial community’s input on numerous issues and immediately directing the relevant Ministers to take measures for creating an enabling business environment as per aspirations of the business & industrial community.

According to a statement issued, Vice Chairmen BMG & Former Presidents KCCI Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki and Anjum Nisar, President KCCI Junaid Esmail Makda, Vice President Asif Sheikh Javaid, Former Presidents Haroon Agar, Younus Muhammad Bashir, Shamim Ahmed Firpo and Chairman KCCI’s Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon were also part of the KCCI’s delegation.

Siraj Teli said that KCCI’s delegation expressed deep concerns over Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) issue which remains unresolved to date and also stressed that Sindh has the first right on its gas reserves under Article 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan. “Therefore, the gas being produced in Sindh should at first be supplied to the province and after fulfilling the requirement of Sindh, surplus gas should be passed on to other provinces in line with Article 158 of Pakistan’s Constitution”, he added.

