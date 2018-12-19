Siraj for Balochistan prosperity

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that development of the country is not possible without the development of Balochistan. Addressing a press conference at Quetta on Tuesday, Sirajul Haq said that Balochistan was rich in minerals but the incompetent rulers and cruel landlords had made it “Masailistan”, the land of problems.

He said that the governments had been promoting corruption in the province and according to the Amnesty International, there was 68 percent corruption in the provincial Works department. Even the NAB had not shown any performance in controlling corruption in the province, he alleged. The JI chief said that the enemy had its eye on Balochistan and the arrest of Indian spy Kalboshan from the province proved that there was enemy hand behind the unrest in the province.

Share on: WhatsApp