Siraj Durrani, Rehana Leghari take oath as Sindh Assembly speaker, deputy speaker

Px04-010 KARACHI: Nov04  Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani presiding over the provincial assembly session in Karachi. ONLINE PHOTO by Saeed Iqbal

KARACHI : Sindh Assembly on Wednesday has commenced its session to elect speaker and deputy speaker for next five years.

The MPAs confidentially voted their favorite candidate during the session.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Agha Siraj Durrani has re-elected as speaker of Sindh Assembly. Durrani obtained 96 votes and declared victorious against opposition’s Javed Hanif who secured 56 votes. 158 out of 168 members of provincial assembly exercised their voting right.

Presiding Officer of the election, Mir Nadir Magsi took oath from the newly elected speaker.

On the other hand, PPP leader Rehana Leghari has become deputy speaker by defeating opposition’s Rabia Azfar Nizami.

Share on: WhatsApp