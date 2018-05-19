Siraj deplores govt, opposition over failure to reach consensus on caretaker PM

LAHORE : Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has deplored that the government and the opposition over failure to develop consensus regarding the caretaker Prime Minister so far.

Speaking during a meeting with the JI Secretary General (SG) Liaqat Baloch and the JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed at Mansoora on Saturday, Sirajul Haq said that when the politicians failed to agree on any important issue, the matters were decided at some other forum.

He said that a care taker Prime Minister should be a person who was impartial, trustworthy and was capable of holding fair, free and impartial and transparent elections.

Sirajul Haq urged the Muslim world to stand by Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan for the liberation of Baitul Maqdis and should be ready for a decisive war for that. He warned that if the Muslims states did not adopt a common line of action to resolve the Ummahs problems, they would prove soft fodder for the enemy which would pit the Muslin states against one another and achieve its goal.

The JI chief said that the Saudi Arabia-Iran tension was a matter of deep concern for the Ummah at present. He said if the relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran had been cordial, neither the US would have had the courage to shift its embassy to Jerusalem, nor Israel would have dared to commit the massacre of the Palestinians. He said it was imperative that Saudi Arabia and Iran removed their mutual misunderstandings.

He said that Turkish President had given a befitting reply to the US and Israel and all other Muslim rulers should copy that.

Sirajul Haq also called for across the board accountability as incomplete accountability served no purpose. He said that as the people were observing fast during the month of Ramazan for personal purification, they should also resolve to free the country from the corrupt leadership. He said that if the political parties did not issue tickets to dishonest people, the menace of corruption could be easily wiped out.