Siraj denounces murder of 15 Palestinians, injuring over 1500 by Israeli troops

SARGODHA : Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has strongly denounced the straight firing of Israeli troops’ on the Palestinian protestors leading to the martyrdom of fifteen and injuries to more than 1500 others.

Talking to the media persons after addressing the Khatm-e-Bukhari ceremony at the Jamia Qasimul Uloom Sargodha, on Saturday, Sirajul Haq also condemned the Muslim rulers’ silence over the Israeli brutalities.

The JI Chief said it was due to the cowardice of Muslim rulers that the tiny Zionist state was shedding the blood of the Palestinians. He said that most of the Muslim rulers were US agents and none of them had condemned Israel’s aggression lest it might annoy the US.

President, Ittehadul Ulema, Pakistan, Maulana Abdul Malik, chief organizer Jamiat-e-Talaba Arabia, Maulana Ubaid-ur-Rehman also spoke on the occasion.

Sirajul Haq led the funeral prayer of young Abdur Rehman, 15-year-old son of a local JI leader who was gunned down by dacoits. Condemning the murder of the youth, he said that dacoits were ruling all over the Punjab. He said that young Abdur Rahman was asking Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif as to who was responsible for his blood.

He demanded the arrest of the culprits within twenty four hours otherwise a siege would be laid around the offices of the RPO and the DPO. He said that questions were being raised about the good governance of Shahbaz Sharif after the abduction and the murder of a university girl student of Faisalabad.

Continuing, Sirajul Haq asked the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to explain whose petition he had presented to the Chief Justice during his call on. He said that the poor masses were safe neither during the day nor at night. He said that he would give a guideline to the youth at the JI Youth convention being held in the Punjab capital on April eight.

He said that it was no news that the Prime Minister had called on the Chief Justice. He said what would make news was whether the “Faryad” of any poor man had been heard or any aggrieved person had got relief on time, because at present, only the moneyed people could knock the door of the courts.

The JI chief said that the liberal, secular leadership had plunged the country into the sea of corruption. He said the MMA would bring the Islam loving and patriotic people on one platform and cleanse the country of corruption and other evils.

He further said that the religious forces were at the back of the seminaries and would resist every conspiracy against the seminaries.

