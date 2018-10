LAHORE : Ameer Jamaat e Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq called on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra along with a party delegation on Friday and offered condolences on the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

The delegation included chief of the JI central Punjab, Amirul Azeem, JI Lahore chief, Zikrullah Mujahid, JI central leader Hafiz Salman Butt and JI Information Secretary Qaiser Sharif.

They offered fateha for the departed soul of Kalsoom Nawaz.

