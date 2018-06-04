Siraj condoles with family of Sabika

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Senator Sirjaul Haq on Sunday visited the house of Sabika Sheikh, the 17-year-old Karachi girl who fell prey to terrorism in US recently, and expressed deep grief over her martyrdom.

Sirajul Haq offered his condolences to the family members of the unfortunate girl. He was accompanied by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, chief of the Islami Jammiat e Talaba (JeT) Pakistan, Muhammad A’Ami and others.

Talking to the media on the occasion, the JI chief said that Sabika Sheikh was a brilliant child and had gone to the US for education, and her family had great expectations from her.—INP

