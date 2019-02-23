Siraj condemns arrest of JI leadership in IOK

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has strongly condemned the large scale arrests of the JI leadership in Held Kashmir and has called upon the world community and the Amnesty International to check gross human rights violations by India and the unlawful detentions of the Kashmiri leaders.

In a statement here, he said that the Kashmiris were the target of Indian state terrorism. Eight lakh Indian troops in Held Kashmir were perpetrating all types of inhuman activities and continuing the massacre of the Kashmiris in order to crush their freedom movement.

The Huriat leadership had been detained and put into torture cells to force them to give up their demand for liberation, he added. He said the Indian troops were violating the sanctity of the house hold and tress-passing the houses of the Kashmiris and torturing the women and children there.

Sirajul Haq said that the Kashmiris did not want to live with India and had been continuing their liberation movement for the last three decades. They were making the sacrifices of life, honour and property for their just cause.

He said that India wanted to link the Kashsmiris liberation movement with terrorism although this was purely liberation movement of the Kashmiris. He said that New Delhi had always been leveling false allegations against Pakistan in connection with the events in India without any basis.

Sirajul Haq also called upon the Pakistan government to convene an emergency meeting of the OIC and the Muslim states should jointly pressurize the UN Security Council to take immediate measures to stop the killings in Held Kashmir.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp