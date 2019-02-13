Siraj claims govt moving in wrong direction

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Those talking of Madina like state are closing all roads leading to Madina. How can a govt which is amalgamation of PPP, PML-N and Musharaf League become succesful. Ameer Jamaat Islami Senator Siraj ul Haq alleged this while addressing a function where he administered oath to newly elected office bearers of JI Youth.

On the occassion Ameer JI Punjab Dr Tariq Saleem, Provincial General Secretary Iqbal Khan, Ameer JI Attock Sardar Amjad Ali Khan, Provincial President JI Youth Owais Aslam Mirza and large number of JI activist were present. Senator Siraj ul Haq said that the promises made by the present govt could never be materialised as the govt is moving in the wrong direction.

Natiinal Assembly has been made fish market while no leguslation has been done so for, which is a matter of great concern. He said, the govt in its manifesto promised to create ten million jobs and give five million houses but so for no progress has been made in this context and this is the reason that whole the nation is disappointed and dejected.

Siraj said, this govt was talking of not going to IMF but could not abide by its promise, Pakistani currency has been devalued causing a great loss to national economy and inflicting loss to business community. He lamented that subsidy is available to promote secularism while Hajj expenses have been increased. He said inspite of bringing all the culprits of Sahiwal incident to book, govt is protecting them on the one or other pretext.

