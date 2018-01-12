Siraj calls upon Shahbaz to resign admitting govt’s failure to protect life, honour of public

Kasur

Vehemently condemning the brutal murder of eight year old Zainab, the Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has called upon the Punjab Chief Minister to resign admitting the government’s failure to protect the life, property and honour of the general public.

Talking to the media after expressing sympathies with the father and other family members of the unfortunate girl at Kasur, he said that the provincial chief executive who had visited the aggrieved family in the darkness of night to avoid public wrath, should explain if the police was only there to guard the residences of the wealthy elite. He said that the rulers, who could not provide security to the masses, had no right to remain in power. He also called upon the MNAs and MPAS from Kasur district to resign from the assemblies as they had failed to prove themselves true representatives’ people.

He said that this incident was not the first of its kind as several minor boys and girls had met the same fate in Kasur and other parts of the province.

He said had the culprits involved in such crimes been traced and punished, those perpetrating such a crime would have been discouraged. Sirajul Haq deplored that instead of apprehending the culprits, the police had opened firing on the protestors killing three of them. He demanded registration of murder cases against the officer ordering fire and the policemen opening fire.

The JI chief said that there was a Zainab at every house and the 200 million people of the country had been shocked over the incident. He said that the parents now felt hesitant to send their children to schools while poor Zainab was presenting her case before Almighty Allah and complaining against the rulers and the oppressive system, the police and the judiciary. He said he felt ashamed before the daughters of the nation and would not rest till the Zainab’s killers were traced and sent to the gallows.—SABAH