Siraj calls upon govt to claim war damages from NATO

Lower Dir

Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has called upon the government to claim war damages from the NATO for the colossal loss of life, finance and infrastructure the country had to bear due to the landing of the US and NATO forces.

Addressing the JI Arakan (members) at Lower Dir on Friday, he said that the claim should be field before the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Sirajul Haq said that roads in vast areas had been destroyed and the country’s economy had been ruined completely. Several cities and towns and even villages were targeted by the terrorists. He said that according to estimates, the financial losses of the country were around 120 billion dollars. Besides, more than 70,000 people including army personnel had lost their lives in the terror war. The JI chief said that the movement of the ships carrying NATO arms and ammunition had caused huge loss to the country’s trade through sea route while roads and highways had been heavily damaged due to the movement of trawlers carrying NATA arms and ammunition.

He said that now when the US was fleeing from Afghanistan, the Pakistan government should not remain silent on this important issue and should claim war damages from the US which was responsible for all these losses of life and property.—INP

