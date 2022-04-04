Siraj calls for formation of caretaker govt to hold fresh polls

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has called for the formation of caretaker government to hold the fresh polls. While talking to journalists at Mansoorah on Monday, he said that what happened on Sunday was shocking but the fire was spread to a level that it will be settled only thorough election.

However, Sirajul Haq urged the political parties to sit together for electoral reforms, rejecting the PTI unilateral reforms.

He said he believed the political system was not strong enough to adopt the EVMs at present level. The Election Commission of Pakistan, he said, had already expressed its inability to hold elections through electronic voting machines in such a short span of time.

The JI chief hoped the Supreme Court will soon issue the verdict to end political instability. The top court decision, he said, will be helpful to strengthen democracy. He regretted the politicians once again failed to end political instability.