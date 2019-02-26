Siraj blasts Indian participation in OIC

Islamabad

Chief of Jamaat e Islami (JI) Senator Siraj ul Haq on Tuesday demanded that Pakistan should strongly protest on the participation of India in meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said India was carrying out state terrorism in Kashmir and innocent Kashmiris were denied freedom.

He vehemently condemned India for violating Line of Control, adding, the world rejected the lies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said joint session should be convened to devise a strategy for tackling the prevailing issues.

Meanwhile, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday called upon Indian government not to destroy peace in region for political gains. He said Modi is bent upon destroying peace of the region just for the sake of his upcoming elections. In a statement he strongly condemned the incursion of the Indian aircrafts saying the defense of Pakistan is impregnable. He also warned New Delhi to avoid checking the restraint and tolerance of Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

He further says that any kind of Indian adventurism will receive a knee jerk response from Pakistan. Indian Prime Minister should stop betraying his own people by fanning unfounded and baseless propaganda against Pakistan, he added. Ali Amin Khan said India is fully aware of the capabilities of Pakistani armed forces, adding, every child of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir is fully prepared to combat a thwarted the Indian aggression.

