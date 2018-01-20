Siraj blasts cloth market attack

Special Correspondent

Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli and President KCCI Muffasar Atta Malik strongly condemning the hand grenade attack at Kharadar Cloth Market in which an elderly citizen was killed and five others were injured.

They urged the Sindh government and law enforcing agencies (LEA) to save small traders and shopkeepers from the clutches of extortion mafia, which is responsible for sabotaging peace and security in Karachi by triggering the element of fear across the city.

In a joint statement, Siraj Teli and Muffasar Malik stressed that LEAs must devise strict strategies to completely wipe out extortionists and ensure foolproof security to the business and industrial community, particularly small traders and shopkeepers of the Old City Areas who continue to receive threats and were being victimized by the Extortion Mafia.