Siraj blames rulers of taking decisions above parliament

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the rulers themselves were the biggest hurdle in the establishment of Pakistan according to the Quaid e Azam’s vision. Talking to different delegations at Mansoora on the Quaid s birthday on Monday, Sirajul Haq said that those denying the people’s rights were usurpers and could not be called public representatives.

Sirajul Haq said that the Quaid e Azam wanted Pakistan to be an Islamic, welfare state and a model for the modern world. He said that the Muslims of the sub continent had joined the Pakistan Movement rising above the consideration of region, colour, cast and sect. However, he said, that after Pakistan came into being due to the sacrifices of lakhs of lives, the cronies of the British holding big Jagirs came to power and turned the country into a big jail for the masses.

He said that the last seventy years of the country’s history were a tale of deprivations of the masses and the tyranny and exploitation of the rulers. He said the present system in the country was a mockery of democracy as the rulers had been taking major decisions over and above the parliament. Sirajul Haq said the people crying hoarse of democracy did not tolerate true democracy in their own parties. He said that the two major political parties that had been in power during the last four decades had become family properties in which the common worker was not allowed to rise to the top. The rulers had their businesses, bank accounts and properties outside the country when the masses were denied basic facilities of life, he said.

He said the JI was striving for the supremacy of the law and accountability of the rulers. He said that all those who had plundered public money in the past must be made to account for their wealth and their ill gotten wealth must be recovered from them.—SABAH