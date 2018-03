Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq will announce ‘Karachi Youth Charter’ in a JI worker convention to be held at Nishtar Park on March 7. JI Ameer Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has appealed to the people to participate in the convention alongwith their families, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Related