Siraj accuses political parties of issuing tickets to feudal lords

LAHORE : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the political parties have once again issued tickets to oppressive feudal lords and corrupt capitalists which proved that they did not want a change.

Talking to different delegations at Mansoora, he said that the people who needed to brought to accountability, were being awarded tickets again.

He said that in the given conditions, it was a major test of the care taker set up to hold fair, free and transparent elections.

Sirajul Haq said that the parties which had been in power many a time, had again fielded the old candidates who were responsible for all the problems in the country.

He urged the masses not to be misled by the traditional politicians and instead support the MMA in order to wipe out corruption and to ameliorate the lot of the common man.

The JI chief said that the MMA had not issued tickets to any corrupt person and none of its candidates was involved in corruption or commissions. He said that the key to change was with the voter.

He said that the fictitious claims of development of the outgoing rulers had kept the masses in the dark. Misleading advertisements costing billions were issued to newspapers and channels but all these proved false immediately after the change of the government.

Sirajul Haq said that the prolonged load shedding was hitting the people during the month of Ramazan and the faithful observing fast were unable to procure water for ablution in the mosques.

He said that the numerous problems being faced by the masses could not be solved without the evolution of a welfare, Islamic state.

Meanwhile, the care taker Chief Minister of Khyber , Justice (rtd) Dost Muhammad, contacted the JI chief by phone. The two leaders discussed the political situation obtaining the country with reference to the elections. The JI chief expressed good wishes for the care taker Chief Minsiter of Khyber P.

The JI chief has urged the government to grant the professional allowance to the Health workers according to its commitment.