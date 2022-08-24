Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards as the sixth and final mentor of the Pakistan Junior League.

Vivian Richards joins Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Daren Sammy, Colin Munro and Imran Tahir as Pakistan Junior League team mentors while Javed Miandad will serve as an overall guide to all six teams.

The inaugural edition of the tournament will run from 6-21 October at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“I am absolutely thrilled at reuniting with my mate Javed Miandad at the Pakistan Junior League with whom I cherish some great memories from our playing days. Miandad was a fighter and a tough competitor, and it will be lovely to be working alongside him at the Pakistan Junior League, which is an exciting and innovative concept”.

“During my playing days, I always admired the talent Pakistan produced and this belief strengthened during my time with Quetta Gladiators at the HBL Pakistan Super League. The PCB have gone one step further by introducing age-group franchise cricket, which will help in further nurturing and developing outstanding talent.

“I think the Pakistan Junior League is a tremendous tool for further consolidating Pakistan cricket’s foundations by unearthing and developing quality talent.”

The Antiguan has familiarity with PCB and Pakistan after having been part of Quetta Gladiators in six of seven Pakistan Super Leagues, helping them win the title in 2019.

Richards, a two-time World Cup winner, averaged over 50 in Tests following his 8,540 runs in 121 matches, while he scored 6,721 runs at 47 in 187 ODIs.

In 2000 he was voted as one of Wisden’s five Cricketers of the Century, while in December 2002, he was chosen by Wisden as the greatest ODI batsman and as the third greatest Test cricket batter.