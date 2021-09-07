Sinovac booster shot increases protection against Covid-19: report

Observer Report Beijing

A booster shot of the two-dose Sinovac’s inactivated vaccine provides effective protection against the Delta variant of coronavirus.

According to a report in Chinese media, the third dose would increase the potency, scale, and duration of anamnestic responses against Covid-19.

It further reported that a full course immunisation with Sinovac’s inactivated vaccines could effectively protect against severe illness caused by the Delta variant.

It said the administration of a third dose can raise a “better neutralization breadth and long-lasting humoral response in warding off Covid-19”.

According to the report, the third dose booster of “inactivated vaccine can elicit an expeditious, robust and long-lasting recall humoral response which continues to evolve with an ongoing accumulation of somatic mutations, emergence of new clones and increasing affinities of antibodies to antigens, conferring enhanced neutralizing potency and breadth”.

Collectively, the findings rationalise the use of three-dose vaccination regimens, it was reported.

Furthermore, the newspaper quoted another paper that suggested that the risk of progression to severe illness had substantially decreased in fully vaccinated patients infected with the Delta variant.

The newspaper termed it “the largest real-world study confirming the effectiveness of inactive Covid-19 vaccines against severe illness in patients infected with the Delta variant in Jiangsu, China”.