Sino-US talks take off on optimistic note

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Talks on economic and trade issues between China and the United States have made a good start. The question now is can both sides stay on the right track, remain candid and make progress.

The two-day talks between Chinese and U.S. negotiators have sent out basically positive signals. Frank exchanges are essential if issues of common concern are to be properly addressed.

By reaching agreement on some issues and deciding to stay in close contact on other unresolved issues, the world’s two largest economies have simply highlighted their indisputable co-dependency and shown the necessity, and the possibility, of reaching an amicable conclusion.

Exchanges of views instead of arguing lead to better results. Talking smooths issues over. But being candid does not mean being self-centered. In order to bring more constructive results in future talks, the U.S. side needs to be more rational and pragmatic and abstain from making outrageous demands.

China will defend the interests of the nation and the people at all costs. China will not cater to haggle.

Throughout the consultations, China has vigorously struck back at unsubstantiated accusations and staunchly defended the interests of its business community.

China’s concerns are real, and if the United States continues to dismiss them, paying heed only to its own interests, subsequent talks face tremendous uncertainties. On many of these issues, the differences between the two sides are huge.

Hard work and hard talk: that is how a bright new chapter in Sino-U.S. economic and trade relations will open, not through threats or replacing win-win with tit-for-tat.

These two days can go down in history as the time when Sino-U.S. economic and trade relations began to inch their way back to open, fair normality. There should be no losers. Before us is an opportunity to silence the cacophony and strike a harmonious chord. Let us prosper together.