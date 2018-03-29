Sino-US conflict avoidable with use of prudence: Analysis

Beijing

The U.S. and China are not predestined to clash, a renowned historian at Yale University has said.

As Washington increasingly ramped up rivalry policies against Beijing, Paul Kennedy, the author of the 1987 epic book “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers,” highlighted the value of patience and mutual understanding for more productive bilateral ties.

“Can we avoid the Thucydides trap?” asked Kennedy, a 72-year-old Yale professor, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

The Thucydides trap, a catchphrase coined by Harvard professor Graham Allison, refers to the notion that when a rising power challenges an established one, conflict may ensue. As China has become a major player in the world, the assumption of an unavoidable collision between Washington and Beijing has prevailed.

However, for Kennedy, an Oxford-trained Briton, the big clash is not inevitable, and recognizing the trap is the first and a significant step in avoiding conflict. “If you have leadership on both sides which recognizes that the single most important issue in big world power affairs is to avoid a serious China-America confrontation, then yes, we avoid it,” the professor said.

“At least one side has understood the Allison thesis (the Thucydides trap),” Kennedy added, referring to a speech made by Chinese President Xi Jinping about three years ago.

In a 2015 trip to Washington, Xi said that China and the United States should keep their relations from falling into the trap.

Xi also noted that the two sides should expand cooperation and manage and control their differences to benefit more people of the two countries and the world at large.

Meanwhile, the Yale scholar cautioned that it is really difficult, “politically, emotionally, instinctively,” to get the relations between the great powers right. In fact, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, under the “America First” slogan, has already rolled out adversary plans and laws in the past months against China, ranging from the widely-criticized China tariffs, to the signing of the denounced “Taiwan Travel Act,” and the warship provocation in the South China Sea.—Xinhua