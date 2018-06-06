Sino-Russia ties to grow further by Putin’s visit

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China believes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming state visit will inject new impetus into bilateral relations, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

Putin is scheduled to pay a state visit to China from June 8-10 and attend the Qingdao Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Spokesperson Hua Chunying said it will be Putin’s first visit to China during the new presidential term and also the first meeting between the heads of state of the two countries this year.

“It will be of great significance to planning the development of China-Russia relations and promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields,” said Hua.

During the visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin will hold small- and large-scale talks, meet the press together, attend signing ceremonies and welcome banquets, and exchange views on bilateral relations, cooperation in key areas, and other international and regional issues of common concern, said Hua.

The two sides are expected to issue important political documents and sign a series of cooperation agreements in various fields, according to Hua.

The two leaders will also attend cultural activities. “We believe that with joint efforts from both sides, the visit will be successful and fruitful and inject strong new impetus into the development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination,” she said.