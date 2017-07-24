Sino-Pakistan research center at ICCBS

Staff Reporter

A Sino-Pakistan Hybrid Rice Research Centre would be opened at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi. The opening ceremony would be held at its premises on July 26, an official of the ICCBS said on Sunday. The Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair will inaugurate the Sino-Pakistan Hybrid Rice Research Center at ICCBS. The Director ICCBS, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary stated this while presiding over a meeting. He said that the inaugural ceremony will be held on July 26 at 10:00am at Prof. Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium, ICCBS.