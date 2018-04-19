Sino-Pak ties get stronger at Boao, SCO Forums, says Yao Jing

ISLAMABAD : Boao forum for Asia and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) provide an excellent opportunity to China and Pakistan to further boost their all-round socio-economic partnership.

The recently held meeting of Boao summit proved highly successful, since President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbasi had also the sideline meeting on the occasion.

During the meeting, both sides reiterated their commitment to continue work together for a prosperous future, while pushing forward their socio-economic cooperative partnership to a higher level, this was stated by the Chinese ambassador Yao Jing during his interaction with local media and members of think-tanks.

The ambassador briefed them about host of the issues of bilateral interest, particularly in context of their growing partnership under the Belt and Road initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). There is a strong desire at the level of the Chinese leadership that the CPEC-related projects should be timely completed and these should contribute to Pakistan’s economic prosperity and well-being.

Yao Jing who was also present during the top-level meeting at Boao, said President Xi held out an assurance to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that his country will fully stand by Pakistan in its socio-economic development.

Pakistan, he said was received well at BOAO. President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi during speeches at the forum gave a message of peace and development.

Both leaders spoke about their countries’ commitment to devote their energy for shared destiny and make neighboring relationship exemplary one for common development.

About the SCO, the ambassador said the summit meeting is schedule to take place in Qingdao on June 10 and President Mamnoon Hussain has been invited to attend this high-profile event.

In connection with the SCO, the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States will be held in Beijing on April 24. Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif will represent his country at the meeting.

This is the first meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States after the enlargement of the SCO, which aims to lay the groundwork for the Qingdao Summit.

Ahead of the SCO summit, there will be a number of meetings at the Ministers’ level to review and enhance the cooperative relationship in the respective fields. The chief justices of the SCO’s member countries will also have a meeting to develop their partnership in the field of judiciary.

About the CPEC, Yao Jing further said it was going on with rapid speed and progress of implementation is excellent.

Relying to a question about anti-CPEC propaganda by the vested lobby, the ambassador it will not work, since Pakistani media is highly friendly and cooperative, and it is quite effective in countering it, building positive image of their socio-economic partnership.

He pointed out that consolidating the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan has more important and practical significance for regional peace and development.

China-Pakistan relations have become a model for good-neighborly friendship and a benchmark for international cooperation in the “One Belt and One Road”.

We are confident that our relationship will continue to take the lead in state-to-state relationships, playing an exemplary role in the practice of building a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

