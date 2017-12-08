Pakistan and China are trust-worthy, time-tested, all weather friends and great changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which has given new dimensions to Sino-Pak relations, is a reflection of development vision of the top leadership of both the countries. This in a nutshell is what Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said when during his meeting with the new Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing in Islamabad the other day.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including further promotion and strengthening of mutual cooperation in different sectors including the CPEC came under discussion. Talking to the CM, the Chinese Ambassador said friendship and bilateral relations between Pakistan and China are expanding with every passing moment. He commended Shehbaz as a visionary leader and the title of Punjab Speed so earned by him is the result of his untiring efforts and unusual performance and credit for overcoming the energy crisis by completing the projects in this vital sector in record time goes to him.

Responding to the Chinese envoy’s nice words, according to the reports in the newspapers, the Chief Minister said Pak-China friendship is a glowing example of peace, love, cooperation and unwavering passions, the gigantic CPEC project has written a new history of economic development and it will also benefit other countries of the region as well, the CPEC has surely opened new avenues of development in Pakistan. In all fairness, China has all along stood by Pakistan in all difficult times and situations and the entire nation will ever remain grateful to the Chinese leadership and the people for their fullest support and huge investment and the friendship between the two countries will remain intact forever.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

