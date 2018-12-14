Sino-Pak relations stronger than steel: Altaf

Staff Reporter

Pasban Democratic Party President Altaf Shakoor has said that the Sino-Pak relations are sweeter than honey and stronger than steel and they would further grow if both the governments take serious steps to improve people-to-people relations, linguistic and cultural ties between the two brotherly countries.

In a statement here Thursday, he said Pasban had expressed deep sorrow over the sad incident of attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi and condemned it strongly. He said we had also sent a condemnation letter to the Chinese ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing.

He said the Chinese ambassador in his reply has thanked the Pasban and said that this support is a source of strength. Such cowardly acts will not intimidate our friendship and cooperation in future. With determination and resolve as demonstrated by the security forces of Pakistan, the friendly relations between the two countries would further enhance.

Altaf Shakoor said thought the government-to-government relations between China and Pakistan are good, but their people-to-people relations are not yet up to the mark.

