Sino-Pak partnership enters into new era of shared destiny: Yao Jing

Sino-Pak decades’ old strategic diplomatic relationship has entered into era with a special focus on socio-economic partnership, while moving ahead towards a shared destiny. This was stated by Chinese envoy to Pakistan Yao Jing while addressing a seminar here on Thursday as a key-note speaker. The seminar was arranged by the Pakistan-China Institute, led senator Mushahid Hussain Syed. The event was largely attended by diplomats, members of think-tanks and businessmen.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was the chief guest on the occasion who paid rich tributes to the Chinese President Xi Jinping for his Belt and Road Initiative that he said was going to transform their entire relationship into new order to benefit the common man, improving their living standard. He praised high the Pak-China fast growing partnership particularly in the context of Economic corridor.

Ambassador Yao Jing at outset talked about deep personal association with Pakistan, stating that it was his third posting in Pakistan and he wished it should be most productive, in bringing the two countries more close to each other in the best interest of their people.

During his diplomatic career started from 1991, he was looking a major shift in their relationship that are more focused on socio-economic development.

The China-Pakistan economic Project has added a new dimension in their bilateral relations. He expressed his confidence that the power-generating projects under the CPEC will be completed by 2020 that will bring to an end the problem of load-shedding. The CPEC, he said is meant to build a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

It is new concept of development, and it could have some short-comings that could be over come through joint efforts. He expressed his confidence that the proposed free trade economic zones will attract local and foreign investors and give a big boost to the manufacturing sector.

The Foreign Minister in his speech further said the CPEC is a major development in the 21st century and could be termed as Asia’s dream, ensuring welfare of the people by exploiting own existing resources through joint efforts.

He underline the need of political stability in the country to translate the dream of economic prosperity through CPEC. He feared the prevailing political chaos could be a major impediment in timely completion of the CPEC-related projects.

The event was also addressed by the chairman of Pak-China Institute senator Mushahid Hussain Syed who said the Sino-Pak historical relationship has entered into unique and unprecedented stage and is bringing huge benefits to the people in all sphere of life. A research report on CPEC was also released on the occasion, followed by a panel discussion.—INP

