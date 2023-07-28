Chinese State Councillor and Defense Minister Gen Li Shangfu has said that the military cooperation between China and Pakistan is delivering high-level performance, with close high-level exchanges and constantly improved cooperation mechanisms.

The cooperation between the Chinese and Pakistani air forces has yielded fruitful results. The two sides should make good use of the “Shaheen (Eagle)” joint training platform to actively carry out experience exchanges, further enhance synergy and expand the depth of cooperation.

According to China Military Online here on Thursday, Gen. Li Shangfu said this during his meeting with Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistani Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber in Beijing.

Gen. Li Shangfu in his opening remarks noted that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron-clad friends. Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the relations between China and Pakistan and has provided overall guidance for the growth of bilateral relations.

“We should work together to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, cooperate closely in various fields and promote the building of an ever-closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era,” he added.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber thanked China for its long-term assistance to the PAF.

He said that Pakistan highly values its traditional friendship with China, and with the profound changes unfolding in the international situation and geopolitical landscape, the two sides should forge a closer and stronger friendship.

The air force is a key force in the future battlefield and the PAF is willing to further deepen cooperation and exchanges with China in combat, equipment and other fields, so as to make positive contributions to jointly addressing ever-changing regional security challenges.