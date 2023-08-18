In a development for Pakistan’s transportation sector, a joint venture between Chinese and Pakistani companies is set to commence production of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, commonly known as rickshaws in the country.

The collaboration is expected to bring about positive changes in the local market, reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly transportation options.

The joint venture was formed in April by Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Benling Group, Chinese battery manufacturer Dongjin Group and Pakistani auto company Crown Group to leverage their expertise to introduce cutting-edge electric mobility solutions to the Pakistani market.

Two-wheelers and three-wheelers are widely used in Pakistan for public transportation and are a vital part of the country’s mobility ecosystem.

By electrifying this segment, the vehicles to be produced here are expected to address the growing demand for efficient and environmentally friendly transportation options in densely populated urban areas, where traffic congestion and air pollution have become major concerns. In a recent interview with China Economic Net, Hu Ge, General Manager of Dongjin Pakistan noted that “it is expected that the first batch of materials, batteries and equipment for the production of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers will arrive in Pakistan after customs clearance next week.—APP