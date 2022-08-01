Sino-Pak FMs meetings fully demonstrate close ties: Zhao Lijian

A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Monday that three bilateral meetings between Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in three months fully demonstrated the close ties between China and Pakistan. “You are rightly saying that.

This fully demonstrates the close ties between China and Pakistan,” Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing while responding to a question about the meeting between Wang Yi and Bilawal Bhutto on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) council of foreign ministers meeting held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last week.

He said that at the SCO foreign ministers meeting State Councilor Wang Yi met with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

The two foreign ministers had an in-depth exchange of views on deepening our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, advancing political cooperation, pursuing high-quality Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation and stepping up cooperation in various fields, including in multilateral occasions, he added.