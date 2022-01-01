Sino-Pak diplomats, academicians and experts vow to strengthen ties

Bridging the gap between academicians, experts, and diplomats in commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Rela-tions Between China and Pakistan, a video confer-ence was held at Quanshan Campus of Jiangsu Normal University to strengthen bilateral ties in all areas, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

Talking on the occasion Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that Pakistan-China friendship was nurtured by the successive genera-tions of leaders and people of the two countries and has withstood the test of time.

He further said that in recent years a special fo-cus has been placed on enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties. Multifaceted cooperation with China was revitalized with the launch of CPEC which is the friendship project of the Belt and Road Initia-tive.

“CPEC has contributed immensely to Pakistan’s national development by upgrading transport and communication networks, eliminating energy crisis and developing the Gwadar port”, he mentioned.

Moin remarks CPEC has now focused on deep-ening our cooperation on industrialization, social-economic development, agricultural revitalization, and poverty alleviation.

“We are trying to expand our bilateral cultural exchanges and bringing the people of two countries together. This year, the two countries are celebrating the 70 years of diplomatic ties and we have organ-ized around 140 events.

The focus has been endured cultural & educa-tion ties and people to people exchanges during these events,” the ambassador added.

Professor Dr. Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi from Pakistan Study Centre Punjab University said that the relationships have been established on the basis of mutual trust, cooperation and harmony and Paki-stan should learn from Chinese experience espe-cially since China has established its worldwide recognition in poverty alleviation by bringing mil-lions of its population out of the vicious cycle of poverty.

“We believe that through increased technology sharing and joint ventures we can benefit from the true spirit of mutual friendship. Focusing more on cultural and educational relationships especially the art and literature is need of the hour,” he added.