Sino-India military escalation in Ladakh

Dr Muhammad Khan

A major Indo-China military standoff has erupted along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir State. Earlier there had been a major war between China and India in 1962, once India tried to unilaterally change the status quo in the region through its military build-up and violation of LAC. India was badly defeated in the war, daring not to stand again until this recent military mobilization. According to military analysts, the current military escalation has taken place after India started construction of roads and air strips in the area. Indian Government has already approved construction of sixty-six (66) key roads along the Sino-Indian borders in the region and beyond for rapid mobilization of its military and to facilitate the peace time administration. The recent military escalation has taken place, after India started construction of one of these key roads. This road is near the Galwan Valley which connects the Valley with Daulat Beg Oldi air base. Construction work on this road started in October-2019, once India unlawfully imposed Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act-2019. Chinese Government protested to this Indian move of changing the status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the constitution of the state and its own constitution. Indeed, the unilateral Indian declaration of Jammu and Kashmir State as its union territories is against the UN Charter, UN resolutions on the disputed status of the state and above all violation of 4th Geneva Convention.

China is seriously peeved over the key road in the finger area of Pangong Tso Lake region, besides another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley. This is a strategically envisioned road, running parallel to the Line of Actual Control between China and India while overlooking Chinese border posts besides linking major Indian supply bases at various points. Apart from this strategically planned road, the construction of air strip in the disputed area is a clear manifestation of power politics. The road and air strip is an offensive military posture which will enable India to make best use of its air power and armour formations against China in a situation like 1962. Indeed, after purchase of Rafale fighter jets from France backed by its military modernization; India is heading towards offensive gesticulations of power maximization. This is a serious development, since India has started military campaigning against all its neighbours; China, Pakistan and even the Nepal. Though India claims that the road is running all along the Indian side of LAC, yet the area is disputed and construction of the road is a clear demonstration of the Indian intent that it all belongs to India, an act unacceptable to China and even to Pakistan. It is worth mentioning that in 2017, Indian Army infiltrated into Doklam region, an area which is jointly claimed by China and Bhutan where it has 3500 km shared border (LAC) with China. In 2017, India moved its military into Doklam region to stop the construction of road by Chinese Army. The Indian military escalation against China was made at time once; Prime Minister Modi was heading to meet President Donald Trump in the United States. The Doklam plateau, situated between China, Sikkim and Bhutan, is being claimed by both Beijing and Thimphu and India was a third country trying to influence Bhutan. In a way, it was direct interference in the bilateral relationship and agreements of two sovereign states. Chinese Foreign Ministry had clarified at that time that, “the border in Sikkim was settled in 1890 through an agreement with the British India. Therefore, it was a serious violation of Indian Army against the sovereignty of both mutually contracted states.”

As per available reports, there has been heavy concentration of troops from both sides in Galwan Valley in the high-altitude region of Ladakh, blaming each other of violating the LAC and trespassing over the disputed borders. Despite additional reinforcement of over 5000 troops, China has reiterated a peaceful resolution of the escalatory situation. “China is committed to safeguarding the security of its national territorial sovereignty, as well as safeguarding peace and stability in the China-India border areas.” Where there has been a huge media hype in New Delhi, China has down-played the Indian accusations and its media propaganda. Chinese Foreign Ministry declared the situation along LAC as ‘stable and controllable’. It believes that through bilateral talks and consultation, this situation will be controlled soon. On its part, there has been a high level meeting at New Delhi under Prime Minister Modi. The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor, Chief of Defence Staff and three services heads of Indian Military. Indian leadership seems serious to continue construction of the roads and air-strip. A former Indian diplomat, Nirupama Rao said, “Today, with our infrastructure reach slowly extending into areas along the LAC, the Chinese threat perception is raised. Xi Jinping’s China is the proponent of a hard line on all matters of territory, sovereignty. India is no less when it comes to these matters either.” The BJP led Indian Government may have a complacency of its military might since its Chief of Defence Staff (General Rawat) has boasted times and again that, Indian military can fight two-front war. However, a realistic assessment of conventional military power of China and India would reveal that Beijing stands at a much higher plinth than New Delhi. For New Delhi, it would take decades to balance the conventional military power of Beijing. Then, Chinese military power is based on its indigenously developed military complex whereas India has to purchase its military hardware. India needs decades to assume the status of a major power, since it has not come out of its disputes with almost all regional states of South Asia. China, however, has attained the status of rising superpower.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.