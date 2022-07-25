South Africa’s former professional Rugby union player Sino Ganto has started his work as the Pakistan Sevens team’s head coach and director.

His first assignment with the team will come at next month’s Asia Rugby Trophy in Indonesia.

Pakistan Rugby acquired the services of Sino Ganto to grow the sport in the country after the former Cheetas player impressed during his interview.

Speaking to a South African newspaper, Ganto praised Pakistan for welcoming him.

“Pakistan is great, I’m safe, the hotel I’m at is good, I’ve been well looked after. I’m loving it, I haven’t had any challenges so far,” Ganto said.

“For me, this is a blessing, to be able to get and put on my boots again and smell the grass is great. It’s about me getting to learn more, you’re always learning especially where rugby is not in high standards as we have in SA. There’s so much learning, even though you’ve come to teach.”

“The players are working hard and doing their best to get better every day. It’s good for me, I’m learning with each session in terms of how I talk and explain to the players,” he said.

Ganto, still new to coaching, started in the role with Cheetas as a backline and skills coach. His appointment as head coach of the Pakistan Sevens team will allow him to grow as a coach and increase his experience while allowing local players a chance to test their mettle against international standards.

Pakistan’s preparation for the Asia Rugby Trophy, which will take place from August 6-7th, are well underway.