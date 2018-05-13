Sino-Cambodia ties attain stable status

Beijing

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi met with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sar Kheng and discussed bilateral ties and cooperation.

When meeting with Hun Sen, Zhao conveyed regards from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to the prime minister. He said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen had met twice since last year and had reached important consensus to promote better development of bilateral relations in the new era. Premier Li paid a successful visit to Cambodia in January, 2018.

China and Cambodia are a community of common destiny which is of strategic importance. China will as always support Cambodia for choosing its own development path that meets the national conditions and support Cambodia for its efforts in promoting economic development and safeguarding sovereignty and national stability, Zhao said.—Xinhua