Sino-Britain cooperation to expand

Beijing

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond Friday afternoon, pledging to strengthen political trust and cooperate in a number of key areas, such as trade and investment.

“This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level between China and Britain,” Li said, noting that bilateral ties would develop on the basis of mutual respect and equality. He said Britain was a highly open economy, and China would advance its opening up.

He called on the two sides to make use of London’s advantage as a global financial center to enhance financial cooperation. Hammond, who is attending the 9th economic and financial dialogue between China and Britain in Beijing, said both countries were facing new opportunities for cooperation.

He said Britain was willing to work with China to cooperate more on trade, investment, finance and nuclear energy, to create a “golden era” in bilateral ties.—Xinhua