Singularity University to explore Exponential Technologies

Staff Reporter

Singularity University, a global community with a mission to educate, inspire, and empower leaders to apply exponential technologies to address humanity’s grand challenges, has established a new Chapter in Islamabad. It has been created in partnership with Puruesh Chaudhary a Futurist and an SU Alumni 2017. “Islamabad is an emerging center of smart policies and the focus of our city chapter will be fostering tech for greater good of the society; launching Singularity University Islamabad Chapter will help expand the reach and impact of technology in our region.” said, Puruesh Chaudhary Founder and President AGAHI.