Since every individual in the world has his/her own role and no one can play the role of others. Likewise, all parents have their own role and they are most crucial in a child’s life. This is because a father can’t give the love, support, affection, care of a mother and in the same way a mother cannot possess the love, care, comprehension and affection of a father. Moreover, single parenting leads a child to a counterproductive consequence because a child is like a baby plant which requires all nutrients to grow well and a child also acquires the support, love and care of both parents.

The missing of one parent role can also cultivate narrow and vile thoughts in a child’s mind and that child can never cope with any situation with confident. Lastly, both play their best role in a child’s life, without whose raring s/he cannot face the miseries of life.

QANDEEL BALOCH

Turbat

