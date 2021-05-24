Single Curriculum for Grade Pre-1 to V from August

Govt, forces on same page over Kashmir, Afghan policies

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

The National Assembly was informed on Monday that the Single National Curriculum for Grade Pre-1 to V will be implemented throughout the country from August this year.

Responding to a question during Question Hour, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Profession Training Wajiha Akrm said all the federating units have been taken on board in preparing the Single National Curriculum.

She said in the second phase, the SNC for Grade 6 to 8 will be implemented from next academic year, while for Grade 9 to 12 be implemented from academic year 2023-24.

Wajiha Akrm said SNC is aimed at providing equal learning opportunities to all classes of people; besides, ensuring national harmony and cohesion to build one nation.

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas told the National Assembly that it for the first time that the government of Pakistan and its forces are on the same page in its policies regarding peaceful solution of Indian Occupied Kashmir and Afghanistan.

She was responding to a call attention notice regarding Indian atrocities and violations of basic human rights in Indian illegal occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Opposition members including Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastagir Khan, Maryam Aurangzaib presented the call attention notice.

Andleeb Abbas said Prime Minister Imran Khan has vociferously raised the Kashmir issue at the international forums.

She also claimed that both the Kashmir and Palestine issues were discussed at UN and also at OIC level.

She rejected the rumours that Pakistan was in talks with India at any level and the government of Pakistan has decided not to hold any dialogues till India reverse