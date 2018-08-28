Single country Thailand Exhibition to open on Sept 1st in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

To promote bilateral trade and exchange of technology, a three-day single country Thailand Exhibition is being organized from 01-03 September 2018 at Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi. The exhibition is organized by Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government with the support of Royal Thai Consulate-General Karachi and being managed by Event and Conference International Pvt. Ltd. Rashid Ul Haque, Director, Event and Conference International and Event Manager informed that Thai companies will display their products from more than 10 categories of different products as foods & beverages, home textiles, health and beauty, hardware, machinery, household items, footwear, party accessories, jewelry cleaner, electrical appliances etc. He said that this event is particularly focused to enhance bilateral trade between the two friendly nations in different fields. By organizing Thailand Exhibition 2018, DITP is playing its active role to expand opportunities to the business communities of both countries and this will also strengthen the economical relations, he added. Rashid Ul Haque hoped that this exhibition will provide more engagement opportunities and new markets for investors from Pakistan and Thailand. Besides, the exhibition is supposed to be a meeting forum open to all interested traders and importers as well as top-end consumers, and the public at large. We are expecting around 50,000 visitors from all walks of life during three days event, he added.

